© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Black History Month: A look back at 2016 in film and TV

NPR | By Ailsa Chang,
Marc RiversPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published February 23, 2026 at 5:47 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with filmmaker Ava DuVernay about the film and TV of a decade ago as part of a Black History Month series about the year 2016.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Marc Rivers
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Sustain What Matters. Build What’s Next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.