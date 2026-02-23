© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ukraine enters fifth year with no end in sight

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis,
Charles Maynes
Published February 23, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST

The war in Ukraine enters its fifth year this week, with millions of Ukrainians displaced, hundreds of thousands of soldiers killed, and little change on the battlefield.

Joanna Kakissis
Charles Maynes
