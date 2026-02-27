Join Us! Literacy Celebration | March 15, 2026

Join us for a fun-filled day of music, stories, and children's activities! Dance and sing along with Beverly Meyer, The Music Lady, and enjoy interactive storytimes with authors Kris Amos and Steven Boughton.

Meet storybook characters like Clifford, Jasper Rabbit, and Paddington Bear, and Ryan the Lion from Read, Write, ROAR! Every child receives a free WKAR Reading Kit filled with books (one per child while supplies last).

Sunday, March 15, 2026

1:00-3:30pm

Hannah Community Center

819 Abbot Road

East Lansing, MI 48823

Presented by the Early Childhood Literacy Coalition