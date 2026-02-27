© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Join Us! Literacy Celebration | March 15, 2026

WKAR Public Media
Published February 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Literacy Celebration Stage Show and Activities

Sunday, March 15, 1-3:30pm | Celebrate National Reading Month with free music, stories, activities, and giveaways!

Join us for a fun-filled day of music, stories, and children's activities! Dance and sing along with Beverly Meyer, The Music Lady, and enjoy interactive storytimes with authors Kris Amos and Steven Boughton.

Meet storybook characters like Clifford, Jasper Rabbit, and Paddington Bear, and Ryan the Lion from Read, Write, ROAR! Every child receives a free WKAR Reading Kit filled with books (one per child while supplies last).

Sunday, March 15, 2026
1:00-3:30pm
Hannah Community Center
819 Abbot Road
East Lansing, MI 48823

Presented by the Early Childhood Literacy Coalition
