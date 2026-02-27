Local 'All Things Considered' host Alex Chrichton signs off after 42 years at WXXI

Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
