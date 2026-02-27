© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Why is MAHA mad at Trump?

NPR | By Karen Zamora,
Juana SummersSarah Handel
Published February 27, 2026 at 4:26 PM EST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Helena Bottemiller Evich, founder and editor in chief of Food Fix, about tensions between the MAHA movement and President Trump over glyphosate.

Karen Zamora
Juana Summers
Sarah Handel
