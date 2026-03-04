© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Israel continues airstrikes, as Iran widens regional attacks

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
A Martínez
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

Israel and the U.S. continued to strike Iran Wednesday, as the regime extended its regional attacks while preparing for the funeral of the Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

