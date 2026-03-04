© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. submarine sinks Iranian warship in Indian Ocean as conflict widens

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published March 4, 2026 at 4:56 PM EST

The U.S. and Israel's war with Iran has expanded to the Indian Ocean, as a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in international waters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid
Sustain What Matters. Build What’s Next.
With federal funding eliminated, WKAR relies more than ever on community support to sustain essential services that remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Your support helps shape what comes next for public media in our region. The best way to support WKAR is by becoming a sustaining member today or by upgrading your current gift. Support WKAR TV Here | Support WKAR Radio Here.