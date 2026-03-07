© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Middle East war enters its 8th day

NPR | By Carrie Kahn,
Adrian Ma
Published March 7, 2026 at 5:08 PM EST

The U.S. and Israeli war with Iran has entered a second week, with drones and missiles crisscrossing much of the Middle East and death tolls rising.

Carrie Kahn
Adrian Ma
