WKAR TV Highlights | Black History Month 2026

FEBRUARY 2026

2 | Mon

10:00 Jim Crow of the North

The hour-long documentary JIM CROW OF THE NORTH explores the origins of housing segregation, examining how racist real estate covenants set the stage for loan refusals, or redlining, in the U.S. The film also looks at the University of Minnesota's Mapping Prejudice Project, a research program that creates a visual representation of structural racism, informing current conversations around racial disparities.

3 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Love & Basketball

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of basketball superstars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul - revealing that they are not the first extraordinary people in their family trees, while telling stories of courage, talent and grit.

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: Let My People Go

Explore the intersecting and diverging fates of the Black and Jewish communities up to the 1920s. Trials of exile, faith, migration, and solidarity shape their joint story.

10 | Tue

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: Strange Fruit

Explore how Black and Jewish communities collaborated in music, film, and fighting fascism from the 1920s to the 1950s; navigating divides while shaping culture and confronting injustice.

16 | Mon

10:00 St. John Street: Story of a Neighborhood

In the city of Flint, Michigan, there was once a thriving neighborhood of predominantly Black citizens known as St. John Street. But that all changed when urban renewal and the highway came through the city. Displaced and forgotten for over 60 years, see the story of a community that no longer exists.

17 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Family Harmonies

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family trees of two celebrated musicians: Lizzo and Flea - traveling across Europe, Australia and the American South to uncover long lost stories of the ancestors who inspired their work.

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: The Grand Alliance

Episode 3 traces the 1960s' "Grand Alliance" as Black and Jewish communities fought for civil rights in a transformative interracial coalition, and the imbalances that quickly tested their alliance.

10:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: Crossroads

Episode 4 examines the shifting Black and Jewish relationship from the 1970s onward, exploring political gains, global tensions, rising hate, and the enduring lessons of coalition building and solidarity.

20 | Fri

10:30 King of Them All: The Story of King Records

The Story of King Records is a documentary directed by Yemi Oyediran that explores the groundbreaking legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. Founded in 1943 by Syd Nathan, King Records played a central role in shaping American popular music - from rock 'n' roll to soul and funk - while operating as one of the few fully integrated businesses in a segregated America. Through interviews, restored archival materials, and animation, the film showcases King's boundary-breaking artists such as James Brown, Hank Ballard, Little Willie John, and Grandpa Jones.

23 | Mon

10:00 Independent Lens: The Inquisitor

The Inquisitor traces Barbara Jordan's rise from Texas congresswoman to national icon, highlighting her powerful voice, integrity, and influence on U.S. politics - while revealing the private struggles behind her public strength.

24 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Artistic Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of director Spike Lee and actor Kristin Chenoweth. Moving across Europe and the American South, Gates introduces his guests to ancestors who used their creativity to build a future for their families.

