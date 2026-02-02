WKAR WORLD Highlights | Black History Month 2026

FEBRUARY 2026

On WKAR-WORLD 23.2

Schedule as of 01/30/2026 Schedule and descriptions subject to change.

1 | Sun

10:00 Olympic Pride, American Prejudice

OLYMPIC PRIDE, AMERICAN PREJUDICE explores the collective experiences of 18 African-American Olympians who defied Jim Crow and Adolf Hitler to win hearts and medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin. Set against the strained and turbulent atmosphere of a racially divided America, which was torn between boycotting Hitler's Olympics or participating in the Third Reich's grandest affair, the film follows 16 men and two women before, during, and after their heroic turn of events at the Summer Olympic Games in Berlin. They represented a country that considered them second-class citizens and competed in a country that rolled out the red carpet for them despite an undercurrent of Aryan superiority and anti-Semitism.

2 | Mon

8:00 Local, USA: HBCU Week: Changemakers

HBCU Week: Changemakers illustrates the power and success of peaceful protests led by students. Witness how Morehouse College's youth leaders exemplify social grace during demonstrations against social injustices in the U.S., and at Morgan State University, the untold story of how this HBCU became one of America's fastest growing universities following the largest student-led protest in Maryland.

8:30 Local, USA: HBCU Week: Innovation

HBCU Week: Innovation explores how HBCU programs are changing and saving lives. Howard University is making history with the only Division One swim program at an HBCU while also teaching the Black community to swim. Claflin University's SmartHOME technology connects a person's physical state to actions to help mitigate health risks, hoping to combat healthcare disparities in minority communities.

9:00 Opportunity, Access & Uplift: The Evolving Legacy of HBCUs

OPPORTUNITY, ACCESS & UPLIFT: THE EVOLVING LEGACY OF HBCUs is a half-hour documentary that focuses on the changes, misconceptions, and current state of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the personal stories of students and insights from experts. The program profiles five students from two HBCUs located on opposite sides of the country, as well as a family of a high school senior in Chicago who is debating his future. Hosted by HBCU graduate Brandis Griffith-Friedman, the program follows these students through their day, sharing their experiences and stories. It also explores the changing face of enrollment and funding at HBCUs with contributions from experts Dr. Michael Lomax, CEO of UNCF, and Felecia Commodore, associate professor of higher education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

5 | Thu

8:00 Major Taylor: Champion of the Race

"In a word, I was a pioneer, and therefore had to blaze my own trail. " - Marshall "Major" Taylor. He earned nicknames that often equated to the most powerful forces in heaven and earth: The Cyclone. The Whirlwind. The Comet. He earned the respect of civil rights pioneer Booker T. Washington and shook the hand of President Theodore Roosevelt, who sought out the great champion to congratulate him. Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor was the world's first Black sports superstar. Reporters simply called him "The Fastest Man in the World. " MAJOR TAYLOR: CHAMPION OF THE RACE retraces the life and legacy of an American civil rights pioneer who set more than 20 world records in speed cycling during the heart of Jim Crow America. By the time he was in his early 20s, Major Taylor had claimed victory in the world cycling championship, the American cycling crown, and had set dozens of world speed cycling records all while having to endure withering racial pressures.

9:00 Allergic to Failure: The Robert Covington Story

The powerful story of former NBA player Robert Covington, who, rooted in grit, faith, and self-belief, defied the odds by transitioning from HBCU student to a decade-long career in the highest level of professional basketball. Finding his footing at Tennessee State University, he discovered not just his basketball potential but embraced the excellence and rich legacy of HBCUs.

6 | Fri

8:00 Great Migrations: A People on the Move: Exodus

Episode one of Great Migrations explores the first wave of the Great Migration (1910-1940), when more than a million Black Americans fled the Jim Crow South for the promised lands of the North, forever changing the country and themselves.

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: Let My People Go

Explore the intersecting and diverging fates of the Black and Jewish communities up to the 1920s. Trials of exile, faith, migration, and solidarity shape their joint story.

7 | Sat

8:00 American Masters: Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll

"When I first heard Tutti Frutti, my heart nearly burst with excitement. The music filled the room with energy and color and outrageous defiance. I had heard God." -David Bowie. It's time. Little Richard is a legend from the golden era of rock. Richard is the cultural lightning rod who influenced some of rock music's most distinguished icons who will join us to validate Richard's unquestionable role in rock history: Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, David Bowie, Elton John, Bob Dylan, Prince and Bruce Springsteen. As Richard boastfully claims, "I am The King and Queen of Rock and Roll."

8 | Sun

9:00 Finding Your Roots: Love & Basketball

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of basketball superstars Brittney Griner and Chris Paul - revealing that they are not the first extraordinary people in their family trees, while telling stories of courage, talent and grit.

10:00 Dream Whisperer

In the midst of segregation, the all-Black Tennessee A&I Tigers were the first collegiate basketball team to win three consecutive national championships. Yet they were never duly recognized for this singular achievement. The team captain, legendary Knicks player Dick Barnett, began a nine-year quest to ensure his historic team's immortality. His tenacity, dedication, and struggle finally paid off in 2019 when the team was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. THE DREAM WHISPERER reveals how the team from this small, historically Black college triumphed over intense adversity and shares how, 60 years later, their captain refused to let their forgotten legacy die.

9 | Mon

8:00 Local, USA: Silence In Sikeston

The story of how the 1942 lynching of Cleo Wright - and the failure of the first federal attempt to prosecute a lynching - continues to haunt a small Missouri city. In 2020, the past reverberates in the present in the police killing of a young Black father. SILENCE IN SIKESTON explores the necessary questions about history, trauma, silence and resilience in a community divided over 78 years.

9:00 Local, USA: Linnentown

The last living descendants of a once-thriving Black neighborhood in Athens, GA come together to fight to preserve the memory of Linnentown and to seek redress for what was lost. Their family homes were razed in a 1960s urban renewal program and they, along with civic-minded neighbors, unite to try to reclaim their forgotten history and forge a path toward reconciliation.

11 | Wed

8:30 Independent Lens: The Librarians

When Texas lawmakers seek to review a list of books, librarians find themselves on the frontlines of a national battle. Across the U.S., librarians face the impact of uniting against library collection standards that include restrictions on race-related and LGBTQIA+ content. Drawing on historical context, The Librarians explores the broader implications for education and public life.

12 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: The Death of My Two Fathers

After 20 years, Sol Guy finally watches his late father’s tapes and embarks on a personal journey of healing and reconciliation. At once a conversation between past and present and a letter to Sol's children, THE DEATH OF MY TWO FATHERS reveals the complexities of identity, the persistence of racial trauma, the challenges of fatherhood -- and the liberation that exists in facing our own mortality.

9:30 The Route to Emancipation

THE ROUTE TO EMANCIPATION by Black History Bike Ride follows three friends as they embark on a 350-mile cycling route from the Texas Capitol in Austin to the site where Juneteenth began in 1865. The journey takes viewers back through centuries of Black history in Texas.

13 | Fri

8:00 Great Migrations: A People on the Move: Streets Paved with Gold

Learn about the second wave of the Great Migration when Northern and Western Black communities matured through migration and transformed the cultural and political power of Black America.

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: Strange Fruit

Explore how Black and Jewish communities collaborated in music, film, and fighting fascism from the 1920s to the 1950s; navigating divides while shaping culture and confronting injustice.

14 | Sat

8:00 American Masters: Roberta

Discover music icon Roberta Flack's rise to stardom and triumphs over racism and sexism. Detailing her story in her own words, the film features exclusive access to Flack's archives and interviews with Rev. Jesse Jackson, Peabo Bryson and more.

9:30 POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk

In Songs of Black Folk, leading Black musicians come together for a groundbreaking Juneteenth concert in the Pacific Northwest, creating a historic moment that paves the way for future generations of Black artists.

15 | Sun

10:00 Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World: The Foundation

Discover the factors that led to the birth of Hip Hop and its first socially conscious hit The Message by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five in 1982.

16 | Mon

8:00 Buffalo Soldiers: Fighting On Two Fronts: A Local, USA Special

Explore the complex history of Black Americans who enlisted in the U. S. military as a path to citizenship, a livelihood, and greater respect, and how they fought in military conflicts abroad and civil rights struggles at home.

9:00 HBCU Week: Beyond The Field: Firsthand: Segregation

In Chicago, segregation has a profound impact. From disparities in housing, education and healthcare to economic inequality, FIRSTHAND: SEGREGATION illustrates the high cost of division, not just in dollars, but in lives lost and unrealized potential. Through stories, witness the power of individuals to effect positive change as residents strive for a more integrated and equitable community.

17 | Tue

8:00 Nova: Critical Condition: Health In Black America

This two-hour feature documentary produced by acclaimed Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson traces the roots of systemic racism in our medical system and the biological impacts of discrimination on the body to understand why Black Americans experience such disproportionately poor health outcomes - and did long before COVID-19 highlighted the devastating health disparities in our country.

19 | Thu

9:00 Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street

Little Rock, Arkansas' West 9th Street was once a vibrant, African-American business and entertainment district. Placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the United States Department of the Interior, Taborian Hall is the only remaining historic structure on West 9th Street and stands as a living witness to the street's former glory days. Throughout the 1920s and 1930s, Taborian Hall housed varied and important black businesses, including professional offices, a USO, the Gem Pharmacy and the Dreamland Ballroom. By the 1930s, Dreamland was firmly established as a stop on the "Chitlin Circuit," which showcased regional and national African-American bands, stage shows and performers such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway, Etta James, Count Basie, T. Bone Walker, and many more. It was also host to local musicians, dances, socials, concerts and sporting events.

20 | Fri

8:00 Great Migrations: A People on the Move: One Way Ticket Back

Explore how the reverse migration of Black Americans to the South-driven by mass movements, economic change, and an ongoing struggle for freedom-continued to reshape the country.

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: The Grand Alliance

Trace the 1960s "Grand Alliance" as Black and Jewish communities fought for civil rights, highlighting activism, collaboration, and the tensions that tested their solidarity.

21 | Sat

8:00 American Masters: Sun Ra: Do The Impossible

Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra. With his ever-evolving collective, the Sun Ra Arkestra, he self-produced more than 200 albums, stretching the boundaries of jazz.

9:30 Echoes of Praise: Gospel Music In Ny's Capital Region

ECHOES OF PRAISE: GOSPEL MUSIC IN NY'S CAPITAL REGION is a half-hour documentary that highlights the tradition and legacy of gospel music. Through interviews and performances, the program celebrates gospel's spiritual and artistic expression as a source for community and inspiration. The program takes viewers inside some of the hallowed congregations in New York's capital region, offering insight into a musical form that moves people from Sunday morning to Saturday night. From notable artists and religious leaders to people whose lives have been shaped by song, ECHOES OF PRAISE presents a moving tribute to an African American art form that has enriched and defined the region's culture.

9:00 Finding Your Roots: Family Harmonies

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family trees of two celebrated musicians: Lizzo and Flea - traveling across Europe, Australia and the American South to uncover long lost stories of the ancestors who inspired their work.

10:00 Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World: Culture Wars

Experience the 1990s during the Clinton years and the unstoppable rise in popularity of Hip Hop, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment.

23 | Mon

8:00 Local, USA: With Peter Bradley

When filmmaker Alex Rappoport met Peter Bradley in 2020, the abstract artist hadn't had a major show in over four decades - yet he still painted every day in relative obscurity. The pair recorded Bradley's life story and artistic process, both deeply inspired by modern Jazz music, over the course of changing seasons. In this intimate portrait, Bradley's is the sole voice and figure on screen.

9:00 Post Atlantic: The Art of Dewey Crumpler

Artist Dewey Crumpler's beautiful, often abstract paintings explore slavery, Black liberation, globalization, and pop culture. A crucial figure in the Black Arts Movement, Dewey challenges orthodoxies, exclusions, and foregone conclusions. POST ATLANTIC: THE ART OF DEWEY CRUMPLER offers viewers an intimate portrait of a working artist in his studio, at home, at the Oakland port, and at a recent high-profile opening at a New York gallery.

26 | Thu

8:00 Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers

9:00 Everlasting: Life and Legacy of Medgar Evers

27 | Fri

8:00 Great Migrations: A People on the Move: Coming to America

Hear the story of African and Caribbean immigrants in the United States and examine their profound impact on American culture and what it means to be Black in America.

9:00 Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History: Crossroads

Examine the shifting Black and Jewish relationship from the 1970s onward, exploring political gains, global tensions, rising hate, and the enduring lessons of solidarity.