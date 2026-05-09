Annual Mid-Michigan Shape Note Singing, May 9 2026

We will be having an All-Day Singing from the Sacred Harp, a book of songs from colonial times to the present. This non-denominational, a capella, 4-part harmony singing follows long-standing singing traditions of the rural South. Listeners welcome. Singers of all levels are welcome. Come for part or all of the day. Loaner books will be available.The day will include hourly breaks and a potluck lunch. Please come join us.