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Annual Mid-Michigan Shape Note Singing, May 9 2026

Annual Mid-Michigan Shape Note Singing, May 9 2026

We will be having an All-Day Singing from the Sacred Harp, a book of songs from colonial times to the present. This non-denominational, a capella, 4-part harmony singing follows long-standing singing traditions of the rural South. Listeners welcome. Singers of all levels are welcome. Come for part or all of the day. Loaner books will be available.The day will include hourly breaks and a potluck lunch. Please come join us.

Faith Lutheran Church
09:30 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

Mid-Michigan Shape Note Singers
517-381-1321
gapbob@yahoo.com
https://fasolamichigan.org/
Faith Lutheran Church
4515 Dobie Rd
Okemos, Michigan 48664
(517) 349-0620
faith@faithlutheranokemos.org
https://faithlutheranokemos.org/