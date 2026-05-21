Be a Rockhound: Dig for Crystals and Bones
Be a Rockhound: Dig for Crystals and Bones
Teens and Adults will dig for REAL crystals and animal bones/skulls using excavation hand tools and then will identify them at the end of their dig! Each Rockhound will receive a hardened dirt/sand slab that contains a random assortment of items, and participants will get to keep the items found in their dig along with identifying cards for future reference.
This dig is for ages 13 - adults. We will either be digging outside or in depending on the weather. Please wear clothing that can get wet/dirty!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16472082
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org