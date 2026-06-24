Cliff Erickson—Miller Live at the Fountain

Presented by Arbor Financial Credit Union

From the cruise ships of the Greek Isles to venues across the United States and Canada, Cliff Erickson has been captivating audiences for more than 30 years. His musical intuition shines through in his original songwriting, while his remarkable ability to channel the emotion of beloved cover songs sets him apart with a warm, soothing voice and masterful command of his signature 12‑string acoustic guitar.