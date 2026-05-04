Copper Beech Tree 80th Birthday Party!

The beloved Copper Beech Tree at the heart of the Healing Gardens is turning 80 years old this year! Join us to celebrate this magnificent octogenarian tree while the gardens are in full bloom on Friday, June 5th from 3-7 PM. This is a free, public event for all ages.

We will have live music in the rose garden, family-friendly games and activities, and of course birthday cake! Live music performed by local artists Drew Howard, Monte Pride, and The Shellouts. Raffle items, plant sales, and so much more! Plus, a special message from Radiology Department Chair, Dr. Mark DeLano at 5 PM. Keep an eye on our Facebook event page (click the link below) to learn details as they are announced. We can't wait to celebrate with you!

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