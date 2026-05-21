Dinosaur Cousins? See Alligators & Friends Live !
Dinosaur Cousins? See Alligators & Friends Live !
Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary will offer an educational, up-close experience for all ages, featuring rescued reptiles, including alligators. All animals are accompanied by a handler during this live animal program!
This project is funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14346989
Willow Ridge Elementary School Gym
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Willow Ridge Elementary School Gym
12840 Nixon RoadGrand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org