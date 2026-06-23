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Djangophonique will be performing Monouche Style Jazz on St Johns Concert in the Park Series

Djangophonique will be performing Monouche Style Jazz on St Johns Concert in the Park Series

Djangophonique is an award-winning group of amazing musicians out of Ann Arbor that delivers the infectious joy, and expressive freedom that is the heart of the monouche jazz movement. The group has built a great reputation throughout the Midwest playing monouche style jazz, sometimes referred to as Gypsy Jazz. You'll be hearing a lot of jazz standards from the 1920s and 1930s, including some wonderful ballads sung exquisitely by Katie Lynne, along with some newer music in the monouche style. This style of jazz is a vibrant, acoustic style pioneered in 1930s Paris by the legendary Romani guitarist Django Reinhardt and French violinist Stephan Grappelli. Characterized by driving, percussive rhythms, rapid arpeggios, and virtuosic improvisation, it uniquely blends American swing with European folk and Romani musical traditions. The result is a sound that's unmistakable to fans of the music, and alluring to the uninitiated. It's wonderful!

Djangophonique is led by guitarist Andrew Brown, a true disciple of the style. Grant Flick, violinist extraordinaire, will join the group for their St Johns show. David Bendena is on rhythm guitar with Dave Stearns on upright bass. This incredible group is not to be missed - definitely worth the trip up to the beautiful St Johns City Park for a wonderful evening concert.

William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Clinton County Arts Council the City of St Johns
989-224-2429
tanya@clintoncountyarts.org
clintoncountyarts.org

Artist Group Info

Djangophonique
djangophonique@gmail.com
www.djangophonique.com
William E. Tennant Performance Shell in the beautiful St Johns City Park
801 W. Park St
St Johns, Michigan 48879
989-224-8944
wetennant@gmail.com
clintoncountyarts.org