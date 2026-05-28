Drawin' Dinosaurs with Ryan Holmes!
Drawin' Dinosaurs with Ryan Holmes!
Come "chalk our walk" with amazing Lansing sidewalk chalk artist Ryan Holmes! Ryan will be here to demonstrate, share ideas and tips and draw cool dinosaurs-- and other chalk art-- on our sidewalk this afternoon. Come watch, learn and grab some chalk and join in! Chalk supplied for all to enjoy!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16970612
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Artist Group Info
Ryan Holmes