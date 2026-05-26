DTDL Summer Kickoff

All ages. Join us for a community party to kick off our 2026 Summer Program: Unearth a Story! Dig into fun with activities for all ages, including arts & crafts, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, excavation station, adult activity tent, and more! Play outdoor games provided by Eaton County Parks’ “Go! Play! Explore!” trailer and enjoy a free frozen treat from Sweet Treats Ice Cream Trucks. Sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge and learn about this summer’s lineup of events. DTDL is also partnering with Bretton Woods Lions Club to offer free KidSight vision screenings and U of M Health-Sparrow Mobile Health Clinic for free health services including wellness exams and sports physicals.