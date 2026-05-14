Explore Dinosaurs with Paleo Joe

Have a Dinosaur Adventure with a real paleontologist! Paleo Joe takes you on a trip back in time to learn about the victims and perpetrators, life and death of the prehistoric. Learn the techniques used in the investigation of how these creatures lived and died. See the evidence and discover the stories that are told through Dinosaur CSI.

This project is funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14346855