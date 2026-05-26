Fossil Fest
Fossil Fest
All ages. Have you ever wondered: How do people learn about ancient life? How were fossils made? Where on Earth are fossils found? Join us for a fun fossil-themed event and learn the answers! Enjoy hands-on activity stations and meet scientists from the Michigan Geological Survey that study everything under the ground throughout Michigan! They’ll share their expertise on paleontology and show us a variety of Michigan fossils.
Delta Township District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Geological Survey
Delta Township District Library
5130 Davenport DriveLansing, Michigan 48917
517-321-4014