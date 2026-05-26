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Fossil Fest

Fossil Fest

All ages. Have you ever wondered: How do people learn about ancient life? How were fossils made? Where on Earth are fossils found? Join us for a fun fossil-themed event and learn the answers! Enjoy hands-on activity stations and meet scientists from the Michigan Geological Survey that study everything under the ground throughout Michigan! They’ll share their expertise on paleontology and show us a variety of Michigan fossils.

Delta Township District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Michigan Geological Survey
https://mgs.wmich.edu/
Delta Township District Library
5130 Davenport Drive
Lansing, Michigan 48917
517-321-4014
https://www.dtdl.org/