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Free Airplane Rides for Kids 8-17

Free Airplane Rides for Kids 8-17

In connection with the Centennial Celebration being held at the Capital Region International Airport, children ages 8-17 will get a free flight (~20 minutes). Parent or guardian signature is required at the event.

Capital Region International Airport (KLAN)
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

EAA Chapter 55
(517) 565-3178
president@eaa55.org
http://www.eaa55.org
Capital Region International Airport (KLAN)
4100 Capital City Blvd
Lansing, Michigan 48906
616-755-6255
eaa55.president@gmail.com