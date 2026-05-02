Free Airplane Rides for Kids 8-17
Free Airplane Rides for Kids 8-17
In connection with the Centennial Celebration being held at the Capital Region International Airport, children ages 8-17 will get a free flight (~20 minutes). Parent or guardian signature is required at the event.
Capital Region International Airport (KLAN)
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
EAA Chapter 55
(517) 565-3178
president@eaa55.org
Capital Region International Airport (KLAN)
4100 Capital City BlvdLansing, Michigan 48906
616-755-6255
eaa55.president@gmail.com