Hop along with us for a Frog Walk at Fox Park! We’ll start by learning about different local frog species and the unique calls they make. Then we’ll take a guided nature hike through Fox Park to listen for frogs in their natural habitat and try to identify who’s calling. A fun, educational experience for nature lovers of all ages—bring your curiosity and your listening ears!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16332445

