Frog Walk
Frog Walk
Hop along with us for a Frog Walk at Fox Park! We’ll start by learning about different local frog species and the unique calls they make. Then we’ll take a guided nature hike through Fox Park to listen for frogs in their natural habitat and try to identify who’s calling. A fun, educational experience for nature lovers of all ages—bring your curiosity and your listening ears!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16332445
Fox Park
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Fox Park
3981 E Gresham HwyPotterville , Michigan 48876