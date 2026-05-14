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Frog Walk

Frog Walk

Hop along with us for a Frog Walk at Fox Park! We’ll start by learning about different local frog species and the unique calls they make. Then we’ll take a guided nature hike through Fox Park to listen for frogs in their natural habitat and try to identify who’s calling. A fun, educational experience for nature lovers of all ages—bring your curiosity and your listening ears!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16332445

Fox Park
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Fox Park
3981 E Gresham Hwy
Potterville , Michigan 48876