Jackson Symphony Orchestra Summer Pops Concert

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is proud to announce patriotic pops, a FREE concert to take place on Friday, August 28th at 7:00P PM, at Horace Blackman Park in honor of America 250. This summer we’ll pay tribute to America and its steadfast strength in the face of hardship with a mixture of marches, film scores, and iconic works. These pieces are all composed by American composers including music by Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa and John Williams. The concert is free but you can purchase VIP tickets for $30 ($15 for students) which includes a pre-concert reception, special seating and one drink ticket.

For more information visit: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/summer-pops-2026/