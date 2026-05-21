Junior Geologist

Dig for REAL fossils, minerals, and maybe even animal bones using excavation hand tools and then identify them at the end of your dig! Each digger will receive a clay slab that contains a random assortment of items, and participants will get to keep the items found in their dig along with identifying cards for future reference.

This dig is for ages 6 - 12 with parental assistance. We will either be digging outside or in depending on the weather. Please wear clothing that can get wet/dirty!