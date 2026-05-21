Junior Geologist
Junior Geologist
Dig for REAL fossils, minerals, and maybe even animal bones using excavation hand tools and then identify them at the end of your dig! Each digger will receive a clay slab that contains a random assortment of items, and participants will get to keep the items found in their dig along with identifying cards for future reference.
This dig is for ages 6 - 12 with parental assistance. We will either be digging outside or in depending on the weather. Please wear clothing that can get wet/dirty!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org