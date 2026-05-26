Literally Figurative Exhibit
Literally Figurative Exhibit
Williamston Figure Study is an annual art course open to students and the public held at Williamston High School. The class provides models for artists to draw in various situations, settings, and themes. It's a great opportunity for growth as an artist and a chance to admire the styles and working process of others. 'Literally Figurative' showcases the results of this class. Join us June 6h for the opening reception.
Williamston Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Williamston Library
3845 Vanneter Rd.Williamston, Michigan 48895