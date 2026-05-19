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Meet Michigan Turtles

Meet Michigan Turtles

Happy Snapper Rescue organizer and educator Sarah Matuszak will bring LIVE turtles for us to see, enjoy, and learn about! Sarah has 17 years’ experience as a naturalist, and she'll share information on turtles, turtle species in Michigan, their lives & habitats, rescue, and rehabilitation.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/14458287

Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org