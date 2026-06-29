Messy Play Fun Days
Messy Play Fun Days
Come have some messy outdoor summer fun Friday mornings this summer-- Kids can play with chalk, bubbles, goop, squirt bottles, big trucks, mud, and more. Great for manipulative play and sensory engagement-- different activities each week.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16557231
Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Aug 21, 2026.
Friday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Friday: 11:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org