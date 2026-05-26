Music & Magic You Can Dig
Music & Magic You Can Dig
All ages. With magic, comedy, and live music, Pint Size Polkas will bring a smile to faces young and old alike. Performer Mike Schneider will entertain with trivia, magic tricks, and a special edition of name that tune! His high-energy musical performance is fun for the whole family.
Delta Township District Library
10:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pint Size Polkas
Artist Group Info
Mike Schneider
Delta Township District Library
5130 Davenport DriveLansing, Michigan 48917
517-321-4014