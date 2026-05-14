Music and the Garden: Go Music Trio

The MSU College of Music and Beal Botanical Garden invite you to this year’s Music and the Garden series, an outdoor celebration of music, nature, and community. This season explores Beal's Rewilding initiative, with each event engaging one of the four classical elements—Air, Water, Fire, and Earth—highlighting Michigan native plants, their ecological roles, and connections to human history, while featuring theme‑inspired performances and opportunities to learn how environmentally sustainable practices can be incorporated into everyday life.

This program highlights the theme of Water, highlighting the ideas of flow, reflection, and shared movement found in both music and the natural world. Hands‑on, family-friendly activities take place prior to the performance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. In case of weather, the performance will move indoors to the MSU Music Building.

Schedule

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Activities

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Concert

The Go Music Trio is a vocal and piano ensemble featuring two sopranos and piano. Comprised of doctoral students in vocal and piano performance at the MSU College of Music, the trio emphasizes collaboration and balance between voices and instruments. Their Music and the Garden program explores a range of repertoire shaped by continuity and contrast, offering a reflective listening experience.