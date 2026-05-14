Music and the Garden: Jazz Combo

The MSU College of Music and Beal Botanical Garden invite you to this year’s Music and the Garden series, an outdoor celebration of music, nature, and community. This season explores Beal's Rewilding initiative, with each event engaging one of the four classical elements—Air, Water, Fire, and Earth—highlighting Michigan native plants, their ecological roles, and connections to human history, while featuring theme‑inspired performances and opportunities to learn how environmentally sustainable practices can be incorporated into everyday life.

This program reflects the theme of Fire, drawing inspiration from heat, movement, and transformation as forces that shape both natural landscapes and shared moments. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. In case of weather, the performance will move indoors to the MSU Music Building.

Schedule

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Activities

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Concert

Ensemble members to be announced. Visit Beal Botanical Garden's events webpage for updates.