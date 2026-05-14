Music and the Garden: Mirana String Quartet

The MSU College of Music and Beal Botanical Garden invite you to this year’s Music and the Garden series, an outdoor celebration of music, nature, and community. This season explores Beal's Rewilding initiative, with each event engaging one of the four classical elements—Air, Water, Fire, and Earth—highlighting Michigan native plants, their ecological roles, and connections to human history, while featuring theme‑inspired performances and opportunities to learn how environmentally sustainable practices can be incorporated into everyday life.

This program highlights the theme of Air, echoing the openness, movement, and sense of connection found throughout the natural world. Hands‑on, family-friendly activities take place prior to the performance. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. In case of weather, the performance will move indoors to the MSU Music Building.

Schedule

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Activities

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Concert

The Mirana String Quartet is dedicated to creating immersive, audience‑centered chamber music experiences. They bring classical repertoire to diverse environments, emphasizing flexibility, accessibility, and connection. Their Music and the Garden program includes works by Antonio Vivaldi alongside additional repertoire well-suited to outdoor and community‑focused performance.