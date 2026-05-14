Music and the Garden: Tayovan Trio

The MSU College of Music and Beal Botanical Garden invite you to this year’s Music and the Garden series, an outdoor celebration of music, nature, and community. This season explores Beal's Rewilding initiative, with each event engaging one of the four classical elements—Air, Water, Fire, and Earth—highlighting Michigan native plants, their ecological roles, and connections to human history, while featuring theme‑inspired performances and opportunities to learn how environmentally sustainable practices can be incorporated into everyday life.

Grounded in the theme of Earth, this program connects music to origins, place, and the roots from which artistic expression grows. Visitors are welcome to bring chairs or blankets. In case of weather, the performance will move indoors to the MSU Music Building.

Schedule

1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Activities

2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Concert

The Tayovan Trio takes its name from the Siraya word Tayouan, meaning “that piece of land,” a reflection of the ensemble’s shared roots and connection to place. Formed by three Taiwanese musicians and doctoral performance students at the MSU College of Music, the trio brings diverse musical voices together in a unified chamber music vision. Actively engaged in orchestral, wind band, and chamber settings, Tayovan Trio presents performances shaped by cultural identity, artistic curiosity, and a commitment to sharing meaningful contemporary music across communities.