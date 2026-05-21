My First Geology Dig

While older kids are digging into their hardened clay slabs, younger kids will be able to enjoy digging in soft sand for plastic dinosaur skeletons, sparkly rocks, and more. Each digger will get keep two or three of their favorite items from their dig.

This dig is for ages 3 - 5 with parental assistance, and participants will take timed turns to make sure everyone can have a chance to dig. We will either be digging outside or in depending on the weather. Please wear clothing that can get wet/dirty!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16472351