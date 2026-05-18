Science Heroes: Digging It!
Science Heroes: Digging It!
Unearth your curiosity as we dig into the incredible science that’s all around us! Watch as they harness the power of pressure and energy with their Toilet Tornado, help them experiment with physical vs. chemical changes with their Disappearing Polymer, and more! Tons of audience interaction and opportunities for your children to volunteer.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/15320579
Willow Ridge Elementary School
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Willow Ridge Elementary School
12840 Nixon RoadGrand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org