Seussical
Seussical
Seussical
Based on the works of Dr. Seuss
Directed by Tom Ferris
A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Blending characters and stories from various Dr. Seuss books, including Horton Hears a Who! and Horton Hatches the Egg.
This fast-paced, high-energy production will bring to life the many unusual characters in the books of Dr. Seuss that have delighted children for many years. This popular musical that brings Dr. Seuss characters to life on stage. It features beloved characters like Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and more as they explore themes of friendship, loyalty, and the importance of believing in oneself.
Music by Stephen Flaherty
Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens
Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty
Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephan Flaherty and Eric Idle
Performances:
June 4-7 & 11-14, 2026
Thur-Fri-Sat 7pm | Sun 2pm
Riverwalk Theatre
228 Museum Drive in downtown Lansing
Additional parking is available on Michigan Ave. and the Lansing Center parking garage
Tickets are on sale now: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=288597
$25 Adult
$20 Senior/Student/Military
$15 Child (under 12yrs)
This production is on our Rotary Main Stage and seating is assigned.
Generously underwritten by Jack & Marge Hetherington
Seussical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.
www.mtishows.com
Sponsored in part by MSU Federal Credit Union
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Friday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM