Speed Lego Building Competition [Reg. Req.]

Think you are a super speedy block builder? Grab some friends and test your skill as a team to speed build a Lego set! All teams will build the same provided set in a timed competition. The first team to finish will win a small prize. Teams will consist of 2 to 4 kids between the ages of 7 and 10, based on the official recommended ages for the selected Lego set. Registration opens June 24 and closes when full.