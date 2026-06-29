Speed Lego Building Competition [Reg. Req.]
Speed Lego Building Competition [Reg. Req.]
Think you are a super speedy block builder? Grab some friends and test your skill as a team to speed build a Lego set! All teams will build the same provided set in a timed competition. The first team to finish will win a small prize. Teams will consist of 2 to 4 kids between the ages of 7 and 10, based on the official recommended ages for the selected Lego set. Registration opens June 24 and closes when full.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org