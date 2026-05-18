Switch Games: Super Smash Bros
Switch Games: Super Smash Bros
Join us for an afternoon of fun and friendly Switch gaming! We’ll play Super Smash Bros today! Who’s the best player around? Feel free to bring your Switch to play between your turns on the library's Switch on the big screen. All skill levels welcome!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16473279
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org