© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Switch Games: Super Smash Bros

Switch Games: Super Smash Bros

Join us for an afternoon of fun and friendly Switch gaming! We’ll play Super Smash Bros today! Who’s the best player around? Feel free to bring your Switch to play between your turns on the library's Switch on the big screen. All skill levels welcome!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16473279

Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org