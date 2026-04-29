The Okemos Coffee Shop — Grand Opening / 517 Day Celebration

The Okemos Coffee Shop celebrates its Grand Opening on 517 Day weekend, May 16–17. After a quiet whisper launch this spring, owner Angela Risk is officially welcoming the 517 to the converted auto-repair-building-turned-coffee-shop-third-space at 1732 Hamilton Rd in Okemos.

Two days of handcrafted coffee, local art on every wall, a community art-supply library, locally painted murals, plenty of cozy seating both indoors and outdoors, and the (now-famous) disco ball. Cuppa, the shop's hand-drawn mascot, will be everywhere — including a chalk-art trail across Okemos and East Lansing in the week leading up.

The shop sits 5-10 minutes from the East Lansing Art Festival, making it the natural after-festival stop. All humans welcome. No tickets, no RSVP. Just come.

