Unearth a Story: Dinosaur Tales [Reg. Req.]
Unearth a Story: Dinosaur Tales [Reg. Req.]
Ages 5 - 12
Let's Unearth a Story as we explore some Dinosaur "Tales". Kids will have a great time learning more about dinosaurs, the science of Paleontology, and trying their hand at a dinosaur dig! Finders-keepers!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org