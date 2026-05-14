Unearth a Story- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party!

Celebrate the start of Summer Reading at our Unearth a Story Kick-Off Party, featuring fantastic things to "unearth"! Explore dinosaurs, fossils, rocks, worms and more from under the earth! Meet local sidewalk chalk artist Ryan Holmes, creating Dinosaur Sidewalk Art for kids to color! Stop in to pick up an SRP starter kit with your reading log and surprises inside*, make a Dinosaur craft or two*, search for dinosaurs with our scavenger hunt, decorate a dinosaur scale, play our Sidewalk Action Game, and enjoy a tasty treat too! *While supplies last.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16528739