Unearth a Story- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party!
Unearth a Story- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party!
Celebrate the start of Summer Reading at our Unearth a Story Kick-Off Party, featuring fantastic things to "unearth"! Explore dinosaurs, fossils, rocks, worms and more from under the earth! Meet local sidewalk chalk artist Ryan Holmes, creating Dinosaur Sidewalk Art for kids to color! Stop in to pick up an SRP starter kit with your reading log and surprises inside*, make a Dinosaur craft or two*, search for dinosaurs with our scavenger hunt, decorate a dinosaur scale, play our Sidewalk Action Game, and enjoy a tasty treat too! *While supplies last.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16528739
Grand Ledge Area District Library
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org