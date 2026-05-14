Yankee Doodle Days-Gone-By

This summer festival has been part of Grand Ledge since 1982. So many years and so many memories, let’s share them! Come to the GLADL Digi-Lab to digitize your photos, videos, and audio recordings from past Yankee Doodle Days and donate a copy to our community archive. Checkout our website's digital archive to find out more about past Yankee Doodle Days.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16587112