Yankee Doodle Days-Gone-By
Yankee Doodle Days-Gone-By
This summer festival has been part of Grand Ledge since 1982. So many years and so many memories, let’s share them! Come to the GLADL Digi-Lab to digitize your photos, videos, and audio recordings from past Yankee Doodle Days and donate a copy to our community archive. Checkout our website's digital archive to find out more about past Yankee Doodle Days.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16587112
Grand Ledge Area District Library
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org