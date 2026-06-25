Zoo Days at Potter Park Zoo and WKAR Education

Enjoy a wild day out at Potter Park Zoo for just $2 admission and free parking and enjoy everything that Zoo Days has to offer like:

Stroll through the zoo and meet animals from around the world

Grab a bite at the Zoo Days Café, proudly presented by Meijer

Explore hands-on fun with our Community Partners

Meet and greet with beloved family-friendly characters

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a Zoo Days regular, there’s something for everyone. Come make memories, learn about animals and conservation together, and celebrate the 2026 summer with us at the zoo!