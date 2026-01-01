Share your message for Jody Knol. Celebrating 40 Years on the air at WKAR!

Jody Knol first went on the air at WKAR radio on January 13, 1986. In the 40 years since, listeners across mid-Michigan have come to know Jody through the music he plays and the stories he shares.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Jody will celebrate 40 years on the air at WKAR with a reprise of the playlist he presented on that first day in 1986.

We invite you to share your message of congratulations for Jody here.