Ali, Activism & The Modern Athlete | Conversations On Muhammad Ali | PBS Virtual Event Series

Examine the nature of the modern athlete and celebrity through the lens of Muhammad Ali and today’s biggest stars. What is the responsibility of an athlete today and how do they leverage their unique platform for good?

THE PANELISTS:



Ken Burns (Filmmaker)

Malcolm Jenkins (New Orleans Saints player and NFL Players Coalition Founder)

Raina Kelley (ESPN/The Undefeated Vice President and Editor-in-Chief)

The four-part, eight-hour film by Ken Burns, Sarah Burns and David McMahon airs Sun. Sept. 19 - Wed. Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on WKAR TV.

ABOUT THE FILM

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the best-known and most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans throughout the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it.