Be My Neighbor Day | Fall 2021

Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 | Attention Families! You're invited to Be My Neighbor Day !

Learn about the caring neighbors in your community and how you can be a caring neighbor, too. Get a free WKAR Family Activity Kit and read along at Storytime with Daniel Tiger and Mrs. Pizzo. It’s FREE and it’s sure to be a grr-ific time!

RSVP Here – choose a time that best fits your family's schedule. All times eastern.

11 a.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP

2 p.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP

7 p.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP

WKAR Family Activity Kit

Families that register for Be My Neighbor Day will be eligible to receive a free WKAR Family Activity Kit that includes a Daniel Tiger book, Impression 5 Day Pass, activity sheets, and more. Families are encouraged to pick up the WKAR Family Activity Kit before Nov. 20 so they can read along at home with Mrs. Pizzo on Be My Neighbor Day.

WKAR Family Activity Kits will be available for drive-by pick up by registered families from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, at Impression 5 Science Center. The kits also will be available at CADL’s downtown library branch starting Saturday, Nov. 13. Additional pick-up details will be shared upon registration.

WKAR Family Activity Kits will be available while supplies last, one per household.

This online event is intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will be required to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older.

A presentation of WKAR Family.

Be My Neighbor Day is supported by PNC Grow Up Great and Impression 5 Science Center.

DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012 The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.

If you have questions about this event or the OVEE platform, please send an email to events@wkar.org

