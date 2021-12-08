Be My Neighbor Day | December 2021

Sat. Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. on WKAR OVEE | Attention Families! In case you missed Be My Neighbor Day in November, WKAR Family is presenting another Be My Neighbor Day Sat., Dec. 18!

Learn about the caring neighbors in your community and how you can be a caring neighbor, too. Get a free WKAR Family Activity Kit and read along at Storytime with Daniel Tiger and Mrs. Pizzo. This virtual event is FREE and it’s sure to be a grr-ific time!

Registration is required for this virtual event. All times eastern.

11 a.m. Be My Neighbor Day | RSVP HERE

WKAR FAMILY ACTIVITY KIT

Families that register for Be My Neighbor Day will be eligible to receive a free WKAR Family Activity Kit that includes a Daniel Tiger book, Impression 5 Day Pass, activity sheets, and more. Families are encouraged to pick up the WKAR Family Activity Kit before the event so they can read along at home with Mrs. Pizzo on Be My Neighbor Day.

WKAR Family Activity Kits are available, while supplies last, at:

CADL Capital Area Library Downtown Branch

401 South Capitol Avenue

Lansing, Michigan 48933

Inquire at the main desk for your free WKAR Family Activity Kit.

WKAR Family Activity Kits will be available while supplies last, one per household.

This online event is intended for family viewing in the company of an adult in the household. The family member registering will be required to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older.

-----------------------------------------------------------------

A presentation of WKAR Family.

Be My Neighbor Day with Daniel Tiger is supported by PNC Grow Up Great and Impression 5 Science Center.

DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012 The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved

-----------------------------------------------------------------

A NEW KIND OF VIRTUAL EVENT - OVEE

This film screening and conversation is a virtual event hosted by WKAR on the OVEE platform. OVEE stands for Online Viewing and Engagement Experience.

Created by ITVS and funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), OVEE combines quality HD media and livestream content with the community-building conversation of social media in a single-screen experience.

First-time registrants will create a free OVEE account and will be asked to provide their birthdate to verify their age as 18 or older. Accounts can be anonymous.