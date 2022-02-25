© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Benjamin Franklin
Benjamin Franklin, a new two-part documentary directed by filmmaker Ken Burns, will air on WKAR TV April 4 and 5, 2022, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. and stream on video.wkar.org and the PBS Video app.

Franklin and Diplomacy | Conversations on Franklin

WKAR Public Media
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST
Benjamin Franklin Portrait
Joseph Wright
/
Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, Philadelphia

Wed., Mar. 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom | REGISTER HERE Join an hour-long discussion with Ken Burns along with guests Condoleezza Rice, Nicholas Burns, Judy Woodruff.

This hour-long Zoom conversation on “Franklin and Diplomacy” with Ken Burns features:
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; and Nicholas Burns, Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. Moderated by Judy Woodruff, PBS NewsHour.

Register here to join this special PBS Zoom event.

Presented by WETA, Georgetown University and The Better Angels Society.

This event preludes Ken Burn’s two-part, four-hour documentary, Benjamin Franklin, that airs April 4-5 at 8 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1.

Benjamin Franklin explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century's most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States. "Write things worth reading," he said in Poor Richard's Almanac, "or do things worth the writing." Benjamin Franklin did both.

