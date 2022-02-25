Franklin and Writing | Conversations on Franklin

Thu., Mar. 3 at 7 p.m. on Zoom | REGISTER HERE Join an hour-long discussion with Ken Burns along with guests Christopher Brown, Jane Kamensky, and Bina Venkataraman.

This hour-long Zoom conversation on “Franklin and Writing” with Ken Burns features: Christopher Brown, Professor of History, Columbia University; and Jane Kamensky, Professor of History, Harvard University. Moderated by Bina Venkataraman, Editor-at-Large, The Boston Globe.

Register here to join this special PBS Zoom event.

Presented by GBH, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology, and The Boston Globe.

This event preludes Ken Burn’s two-part, four-hour documentary, Benjamin Franklin , that airs April 4-5 at 8 p.m on WKAR-HD 23.1.

Benjamin Franklin explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century's most consequential and compelling personalities, whose work and words unlocked the mystery of electricity and helped create the United States. "Write things worth reading," he said in Poor Richard's Almanac, "or do things worth the writing." Benjamin Franklin did both.