Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR | Spring 2023
Be My Neighbor Day with WKAR returns to Lansing and Impression 5 Science Center!
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 3pm-6pm
Impression 5 Science Center
200 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI 48933
This free special event for kids and families focuses on being kind and thoughtful toward others.
Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat from the PBS KIDS® show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood will be there for StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo!
- Learn about ways to be a caring neighbor
- Meet the helpers who serve your community
- Thank others for their help and service
- Explore the Science Center
- Get fun giveaways and free books (while supplies last)
About StoryTime with Mrs. Pizzo
Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat will be the special guests at WKAR Family's StoryTime with Robin Pizzo. Read-along sessions will be held throughout the afternoon. Seating is limited.
Registration for this FREE event is recommended. Includes sign-up for one of several FREE available StoryTime sessions.
Minors must be accompanied by parent/guardian
Activity Partners*
|Abrams Planetarium
Capital Area District Libraries
Child and Family Charities
Impression 5 Science Center
Ingham GSRP
Lansing School District Universal Preschool
|MSU Community Music School
MSU Extension
MSU Broad Art Museum
PNC
Sweet Encounter Bakery
*Participating partners are subject to change
PARKING
There is limited available FREE parking in front and behind Impression 5 Science Center. There is also additional Downtown Lansing parking nearby.
CATA BUS STOPS
Impression 5 Science Center is a short walk from these CATA bus stops on Michigan Avenue.
- EBD Michigan past Grand Ave Stop ID: 1672
- WBD Michigan at Museum Drive Stop ID: 1745
Presented by
WKAR Family and Impression 5 Science Center
Supported by
PNC Grow Up Great
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is produced by Fred Rogers Productions.
DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD © 2012, The Fred Rogers Company. All rights reserved.