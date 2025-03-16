Join Us! Literacy Celebration | March 16, 2025

Join us for a fun-filled day of children’s activities and storytelling! Enjoy an interactive storytime with author Lisa Wheeler and meet beloved storybook characters like Clifford, Frog & Toad, Lilly and Zoom Squirrel!

Lansing Mall

5330 W. Saginaw Hwy.

Lansing, 48917

Every child receives a free WKAR Reading Kit with books and fun activities (one per child while supplies last).

Come prepared to rock and read with Chicago-based Parents' Choice Award-winning family musician LEONARDO. Through sing-a-longs, jokes, stories, and dance moves this interactive performance will spark imagination, creativity, and a love for reading among all ages.

Presented by the Early Childhood Literacy Coalition